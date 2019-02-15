Patsy Lane, 72, died on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019 at the Comfort Care Nursing Center in Laurel.
Services were Friday at Memory Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel, with the Rev. Tim Weems and Rev. Caleb Weems officiating. Burial followed at Sharon Community Cemetery.
She was born in Kilbourne, La., to B.L. and Mamie Lee (Welborn) Green and was the youngest of four children. From then until her death on Tuesday, she brightened the lives of people around her with a big smile, unconditional love, never-ending faith and beautiful music.
By the age of 4, Patsy started playing the piano and was known for her performances at local events or talent shows. As a young teenager, she and her cousin Nancy Welborn Dearman performed as the duo The Melody Girls. They made records, sang for live radio shows, church services and other events. She continued playing the piano and singing for the next 40 years.
While attending and after graduating from Shady Grove High School in Laurel, she became the first female radio personality in the state of Mississippi. Her career in radio at WLAU spanned 20 years, where she also became the station’s office manager.
Patsy continued entertaining with her musical talents by playing piano for local quartets and performing at venues across the country. She opened concerts for Tanya Tucker and Hank Williams Jr., among others. Patsy also charted on the Billboard Top 100 for Country Music with the original tune “Small Town Saturday Night,” written by her brother Aubrey Green.
As she slowed down the performance side of her life, Patsy found herself making a home in Melbourne Beach, Fla., for more than 20 years. She was known as “the carpet lady” as she became owner of Beachside Carpet and Tile in Satellite Beach, Fla. With retirement, she returned to live near family in Laurel, where she enjoyed attending Gospel Light Baptist Church, playing a little piano and gardening.
Left to honor and remember her love are Patsy’s two daughters Shannon McCree Paxton, wife of Robert, and Deana McCree Weems, wife of Tim; her five grandchildren, Savannah Paxton, Scarlett Paxton, Caleb Weems, Selah Williamson, wife of Colton, and Hannah Weems; one great-grandchild, on the way; brothers and sisters-in-law Aubrey and Sue Carol Green, James and Shirley Green; and many nieces and nephews. Patsy was preceded in death by her parents and sister Annelle McCraney McAlpine.
She will be remembered for having a deep love for her family and facing life’s challenges with a fervent faith in the Lord.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.