Patsy Ruth Hendry Taylor, 89 of Laurel died July 19, 2019, with family and friends by her side.
Funeral services will be Monday, July 22, at 10 a.m. at Memory Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel, followed by graveside services at Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Patsy was born on July 17, 1930 in Laurel. As a child, she moved to Gilcrest, Ore., falling in love with Oregon and making some of her fondest memories as a child. After moving back to Laurel at age 9, she attended Laurel city schools and graduated from Gardiner High School.
She married Harold G. Taylor and was married for 64 years. In 1979, they started Taylor Construction Company, where she was chief bookkeeper continuing to work to the age of 86. Patsy was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church, which she attended her entire adult life. She was a member of the choir and served the church on numerous committees though the years. She was in the Jones County Republican Women, several gardens clubs and a member of the Y. Patsy loved to work in her yard, fish, garden and loved her dogs Josie and Rowdy.
She was a loving caring individual who always put others before herself. She never complained about hard work, doing without or sacrifice. We loved her, honored her and respected her without question. She never had to raise her voice, she just needed to slam the kitchen cabinets and we knew she was upset!!
She was preceded in death by her husband Harold George Taylor; her parents Forrest Alva Hendry and Luella Bailey Hendry; and her brother F. A. Hendry.
She is survived by her three children, Larry (Nancy) Taylor, Connie (John) Bush and Kyle (Tinita) Taylor; grandchildren Chase Taylor, Cody Taylor and Taylor Bush; and great-grandchild Kye Taylor, along with numerous Louisiana, Mississippi, Oregon, Tennessee and Texas nieces, nephews and cousins.
Pallbearers will be grandchildren Chase Taylor, Cody Taylor and Taylor Bush, son-in-law John Bush and longtime friends Alan Padgett and Jimmy Shedd. Honorary pallbearers will be David Taylor, Tony Taylor, Jeff Reid, Jack Flowers, Herman Reynolds and Scott Thames.
Special thanks to her wonderful caregivers Jo Ann Welborn, Darlene Hicks, Beth Reynolds, Lacy Walters, Kaye Staggs and Gaye Sellers, who stayed with her these past few years and the loving care they gave her and to the staff at Lynnwood Senior Care. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Breast Cancer Research.
The Lord has gained another angel today and heaven is rejoicing. Her family and friends are surrounding her with hugs, love and singing! Momma you will be missed!
Visitation was Sunday at Memory Chapel Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.