Patsy Ruth Pool, 76, of Jackson passed away Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022 at Merritt Health Center in Jackson. She was born Sunday, Sept. 1, 1946 in Laurel.
Visitation will be Monday, Jan. 2, 10-11 a.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. The burial will take place in Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Laurel. Brother Joe Cook will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Patsy loved teaching the preschoolers in Sunday school for more than 25 years. She never had any children of her own, so she spent much of her time loving other people's kids, especially her nieces and nephews. Patsy was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her father Leonard Earl Myers; mother Hazel Milstid Myers; brothers James Ray Myers, Leonard Carol Myers, Donald Earl Myers, Charles Michael Myers and John Evans Myers; as well as sister Betty Rowell.
Survivors include her husband Walter Pool and her sister Mary Shoemake (Stan); her sister-in-law Pat Landrum Myers; as well as a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Pallbearers will be Paul Rowell, Stanley Sullivan, Sammy Frazier, Richard Jones, Phillip Park and Dennis Jones.
Honorary pallbearers will be Will Park and Lamar Buntyn.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.