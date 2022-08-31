Patti Tolleson Skidmore, 64, of Laurel died Monday, Aug. 29, 2022 at Pine Bluff, Ark.
Patti was born March 22, 1958, in Collins. She was proud to be a part of the graduating class of 1977 at Canton Academy and loved her classmates beyond measure.
Patti was a fun-loving, generous spirit and her quick-witted humor brought joy to everyone around her. She loved her family more than life itself. She loved the outdoors, fishing, playing cards, dominoes, bingo, and games of any kind. She loved classic movies, reading and, above all, spending time with her family.
Survivors include her husband of 21 years Mark Skidmore; her children Tara Harrell, Leslie Shoemaker, Shawn Skidmore (Shina) and Nikki Blakeney (Dave); her father Terrell Tolleson (Ann); her mother Charlotte Jordan Trawick; 11 grandchildren, Lydia Peterson, Tra Shoemaker, Mollie Jo Shoemaker, Fisher Adams, Keira Blue, Michael Skidmore, Carrie Ann Skidmore, Bella Skidmore, Kadien Skidmore, Harley Blakeney and Landon Blakeney; great-grandchildren Angelica Blue and Kaliopi Hope Blue; her siblings Debbie Almaguer (Randy), Scotty Trawick (Amy) and Tanya McMullen; as well as many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Patti’s funeral service will be Thursday, Sept. 1, at 11 a.m. at Mill Creek Church of God with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m.
Memorials may be made to Mill Creek Church of God, 2245 Mill Creek Road, Laurel, MS 39443.
Arrangements are being handled by Ellisville Funeral Home.An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.