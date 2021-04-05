Patty Sue Castle, 89, passed away on April 1, 2021 after having been surrounded by family earlier in the week.
She was preceded in death by her husband Hays Brannon Castle; parents Houston and Lydia Hartzog of Silver Creek; two brothers, Edward Hartzog and Houston Hartzog Jr.; and three sisters, Mary Nell Rogers, Laura Bell Tunnage and Amada Berry.
She is survived by her three children, Penny Rambin (Merritt) and Pat Castle Smith (Tom), all of Hattiesburg, and Brannon Castle of Colorado; grandchildren Morgan Samuels (Aaron) of Jackson, Stephanie Lott (Clay), Laurel Davis (Alex), Austin Nowell Smith (Hannah) and Caleb Bowen Smith (Baily), all of West Hattiesburg, and Keaton Castle, Hays Castle and Bowen Castle of Colorado; along with numerous great-grandchildren, who all adored her.
Previously a longtime member of First Baptist Church Laurel, she was a founding member of Hardy Street Baptist Church of Hattiesburg. She was involved in many community organizations in Laurel, where she spent her adult married life raising her family, including March of Dimes, Jaycettes and Women’s Dixie Golf Club Association. She was beloved by all who knew her and thought to be a vibrant and loving neighbor, friend, wife and mother.
Arrangements are being handled by Memory Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel and a graveside service will be Saturday, April 10, at 11 a.m. at Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery in Silver Creek.
