Paul Douglas Powell, 68, of Ellisville passed away Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at his residence in Ellisville. He was born Friday, Feb. 26, 1954, in Laurel.
Visitation will be Thursday, July 21, from 5-8 p.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home. A funeral service will be Friday at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Mount Moriah Baptist Church Cemetery in Ellisville. Brother Mike Aultman will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
With his wife he owned “Water Oak Farm” in Ellisville. He loved hunting, fishing and showing his cattle. He is a member of First Baptist Church in Ovett, where he previously served as Sunday school director. He was loved by many and had friends in every neck of the woods. Doug as many knew him, was a man of wisdom, strength, kindness,and would be the first to tell you how blessed he was. He rejoiced in knowing the Lord and would witness to anyone whether family or friend. He was married to JoAnn Everett Powell for 48 years, July 5.
Doug was an avid hunter, fisherman, softball player and farmer. He owned many registered Brahman and Brangus cattle. He supported the local FFA programs by providing cattle for exhibitors at South Jones and Northeast Jones High Schools. He will be missed by many lifelong friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Paul B. and Audrey Marie Foxworth Powell; granddaughter Jessica Marie Powell; sister Laquita Ann Hudson; and nephew Jason Silverstein.
Survivors include his wife of 48 years JoAnn Everett Powell; sons Jeremy Paul Powell and Jonathon Hugh Powell (Lori); granddaughter Julie Baker (Dan); brother James Don Powell; nieces Allison Meyer, Lauri Stewart, Kristen Sullivan and Steffany Bedwell; and nephew Chad Hudson.
Pallbearers will be Jody Buchanan, Chaise Seymour, Zach Hodge, Justin Jensen, Rayce Stewart, Timmy Eaks and Jacob Harrison.
Honorary pallbearers will be Bill Culpepper, Ricky Culpepper, Tony Cooley, Jim Yaggi, Ed Strickland and Howard Graham.
