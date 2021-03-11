Paul G. Bergin was born on Feb. 17, 1944, in Paulding, the youngest of seven children. He passed away peacefully at his home on March 9, 2021 at the age of 77.
Paul graduated from Heidelberg High School and went on to work in the oil field for most of his life before retiring. During this time, Paul spent his days on his farm as a poultry farmer. He thoroughly enjoyed the outdoors, especially from the comfort of his porch rocking chair.
Paul was preceded in death by his loving wife of 43 years Alice Faye Robertson Bergin; father Leonard Bergin; mother Bertha Harrington Bergin; sister Mary Wright; and brother Freddie Bergin.
He is survived by his two daughters, Alicia Pryne and her husband David of Collins and Cynthia Graves and her husband Tim of Laurel; four grandchildren, Devon Williams and her husband Brett of Sumrall, Woodsen Pryne of Biloxi, Jarred Graves of Laurel and Casie Graves of Laurel; brothers and sisters Ann Caraway of Laurel, Hugh Bergin and his wife Annett of Laurel, Theresa Grant of Raleigh and Ray Bergin and his wife Kitty of Kentwood, La.; and host of nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life visitation and funeral service will be at Memory Chapel on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m., respectively.
Pallbearers include Frederick Grant, Robert Bergin, Raymond Bergin, Hugh Bergin, Steven Johnson and Kenny Caraway. Honorary pallbearers will be Jarred Graves, Brett Williams, Greg Caraway, Denny Caraway, Cody Sorrells, Chris Sorrells and Paul Hester. The graveside service, officiated by Rev. Bud Swindall, will be located at Erata Cemetery, followed by a family fellowship at Sandersville Presbyterian Church.
Paul G. Bergin was an honorable man and well-loved. He will be greatly missed.
