Paul Gee Swartzfager Jr. was born on Jan. 5, 1939 in Laurel to Gladys and Paul G Swatzfager Sr.
He had been a practicing attorney in Laurel for 46 years and was still an active member of the Mississippi Bar Association. He was a lifetime Presbyterian and was an original member of the congregation at Westminster Presbyterian Church when it was formed and still a member until his death.
He served six years in the United States Air Force Guard as an air traffic controller at Key Field in Meridian.
He attended the University of Georgia his freshman year in college and transferred to Ole Miss, where he received a B.S. degree and later attended and graduated with Juris Doctor degree from Jackson School of Law.
He was preceded in death by his parents Gladys and Paul G Swatzfager Sr.; wife Sherryl Swell; and his sister Esther Jane Field.
He is survived by his wife Mary Graves Swatzfager; son and daughter-in-law Paul and Claudia Swatzfager III; daughter Helen E Swatzfager; and grandchildren Nicholas Cardwell, Grady Paul Derrick and Yvanna Paez.
The family will be receiving friends in the atrium at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Laurel on Monday, March 16, 10:30 a.m. to noon. Memorials can be made to the South Group at Westminster or Laurel Christian School.
To sign online guestbook, visit memorychapellaurel.com.
