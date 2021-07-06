Paul Glenn Sumrall Sr., 74, of Laurel, Mississippi, passed away Sunday July 4, 2021, at his home in Laurel, Mississippi. He was born Thursday, June 26, 1947, in Laurel, Mississippi.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, from 9:00 AM until 10:00 AM at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel in Laurel, Mississippi. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at 10:00 AM at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home with burial to follow in Clark Cemetery in Laurel, MS.
Craig Winship will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements. (601) 649-3342.
Paul was a member of Harmony Baptist Church in Laurel. He was a Beekeeper and enjoyed Bird Watching. He was a member of the Clyde Howard Masonic Lodge #525 in Laurel. Paul was a Mason, Shriner and a member of the Eastern Star.
He was preceded in death by his parents Grady “Sport” and Erma Lee Sumrall; father, Hilton Sumrall.
Survivors include his wife of 24 years, Charlene Sumrall; sons, Mark Sumrall (Marla), and Paul Sumrall (Teresa); sister, Carolyn Crawley (Lynnwood); grandchildren, Cameron, Paullena, Derk, Mallary, Brittany, Harley, Wyatt, Levi, Marleigh, and Dalton; a host of great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Paul Sumrall, Mark Sumrall, Wyatt Sumrall, Kris Parrish, Michael Lowery, and Blake Williams.
Online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.