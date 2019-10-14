Paul Jacob Phillips of Ellisville died Oct.13, 2019 at age 69.
He was preceded in death by his parents Floyd Phillips, William Heidelberg and Sally Patrick Phillips Heidelberg; brothers Floyd Phillips Jr. (Dorothy) and W. Franklin Phillips; and sisters Bernice Walley (Edgar), Margaret Crocker and Pauline Holifield.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years Vicky Lynn Graves Phillips of Ellisville; sons William Sidney Phillips (Priscilla) of Ellisville and Rodney Eric Phillips (Terilyn) of Ellisville; daughter Kerry Lynn Phillips Shows (Dennis) of D'Iberville; grandson Kyson Ray Miller of Casper, Wyo.; granddaughters Hannah Grace Shows of D'Iberville and Emma Katherine Phillips and Elizabeth Victoria Phillips, both of Ellisville; brother Frazier Phillips (Erline) of Ellisville; sister Dorothy McCrillis (Terry) of Crosby, Tenn.; sister-in-law Bonita Phillips; brother-in-law M.J. Holifield; and a host of nephews, nieces, grand-nephews and grand-nieces.
He worked as a heavy equipment operator most of his life. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping and just being in the great outdoors. He was known by family and friends as an outstanding family man who put his family first. They paid this tribute to him: He loved his family unconditionally. He was a good friend, a hard worker and dependable — the person you called when you needed help. He loved the Lord and was seeking a deeper walk with Him.
Pallbearers will be Glenn Collins, Kenny Craven, Jay Holifield, Jeffery Holifield, Joe Holifield, Chris Joy, Jeremy Phillips and Rusty Walley. Honorary pallbearers will be Timmy Parker, Billy Phillips, Danny Robertson and Edwin Ulland.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Oct. 15, from 5:30-8 p.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home. The service will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Mount Zion United Methodist Church (652 Graves Road in Ellisville). The casket will be placed in the church at 10 a.m. Revs. Abram Atchison, Bill Hayes and Kenny Morris will officiate. Burial will be in Mount Zion cemetery.
