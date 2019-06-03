Paul Lavon Perry, 87, passed from this life June 1, 2019 at his home. He was born Oct. 14, 1931 in Laurel, the son of James Harvey Perry and Mary Gertrude (Holifield) Perry.
He married Mary Frances (Pryor) Perry of Laurel. They were married for 64 years. They have two sons, James Ricky Perry and Paul Randy Perry.
He served in the U.S. Navy and was veteran of the Korean Conflict. He worked for Roadway Trucking in Meridian, where he retired. He was an active member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, where he served as deacon.
He was preceded in death by his parents Harvey Perry and Mary G. Perry; and three brothers, James Edward Perry of Crosby, Texas, Ralph L. Perry of Meridian and Rayford Jerome Perry of Moss.
He is survived by his wife Mary Frances (Pryor) Perry of Laurel; two sons, James Ricky Perry (Ruth Ann) of Columbus and Paul Randy Perry (Rhea) of Rio Rancho, N.M.; and five grandchildren, Brandy (Perry) Smith (Chris) of Waynesboro, Tiffany (Perry) Hayes (Tony) of Vernon, Ala., Ryan Perry of New Albany, Nicole Perry of Albuquerque, N.M., and Micheal Perry of Rio Rancho. He also is survived by nine great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Monday, June 3, from 5-9 p.m. at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 3316 Pleasant Grove Sandersville Road in Laurel. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church. Burial will be in Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
