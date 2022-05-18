Paul M. George was born on Dec. 29, 1929, to Paul M. George Sr. and Virginia Cecile (Coate) George, who preceded him in death.
Mr. George married Janet L. Smekens on Oct. 8, 1950, and she survives him. They were high-school Sweethearts. The Muncie Central High School Class of 1948 voted them Dream Guy and Dream Girl.
He graduated from Muncie Central High School in 1948. He was a talented quarterback and one local newspaper reporter referred to him as Paul “The Fleet” George. He was also on the Muncie Central High School Basketball team that went to state in tourney in 1948. Paul graduated from the former General Motors Institute (now Kettering University) in 1953 with a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering.
He worked for the Delco Remy Division of General Motors for 40 years, starting as a foreman at Muncie Battery and ending his career as chief engineer of the Heavy Duty Products. He spent eight years in Laurel as the founding plant superintendent. After his retirement from GM, he started the business The Train Man, designing and building scale model railroads (mainly G scale) for restaurants, hospitals, office waiting rooms and individuals.
He loved his wife and family and the have many fond memories of camping, water-ski vacations, going to the “lakes,” fishing, cleaning fish, eating fish, maintaining classic cars, Orlando vacations, golfing, building model railroads of all sizes and doing handyman projects around the house. He could build a barn, wire a house, build beautiful furniture and refinish antique clocks. He taught many of these things to his children and grandchildren with great patience and joy. He frequently said his favorite thing was just for the family to get together for special occasions and holidays. Christmas was “magical” at Grandma and Grandpa's house with multiple trees, lights, trains and more. For many years, he had a Christmas train layout with sounds in his front yard for all to enjoy.
He and Janet were active members of the Indiana Large Scale Railroaders and he was past president. He attended East 91st Street Christian Church of Castleton for many years and particularly enjoyed his Sunday school class.
He is also survived by his children Thomas J. (Donna R. “Sisco”) George of Anderson, Ind., Robert K. (Bettye “Coghlan”) George of Franklin, Tenn., Laurence L. (Cheryl “Sarno”) George of Carmel, Ind., and Nancy L. “George” (Brian) Peters of Fortville, Ind.; his brother Joseph C. (Wilma “Weykopf”) George; 15 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Calling will be on Friday, May 20, from noon to 1 p.m. at Garden View Funeral Home at 10501 N. State Road 3, Muncie, IN. 47303. A service will be at 1 p.m. with burial to follow at Gardens Of Memory. Pastor Dave Foust will officiate.
In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Alzheimer's Association, 50 E. 91st St., Ste 100, Indianapolis, IN. 46209-4830.
