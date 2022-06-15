Paul Martin Hladky Jr. was called to heaven on June 10, 2022. Paul was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., and a descendant of immigrants from Ukraine and Sicily. Later, he grew up on Long Island. His brother and sisters adored him. Paul was the oldest, and he took care of them.
Oftentimes, when his mother was in the hospital, Paul would walk to the corner store to buy essentials at a very young age to care for them. He was kindhearted. He was lovingly known as Paulie.
Paul registered for the Army and fought on the frontlines at Vietnam. He received a Purple Heart. When he came home, he met his wife Debbie at a race track, as he loved Superstock drag races. Paul and Debbie married and had three kids — all girls. He also had two granddaughters. He knew all about raising girls. And he loved it.
Paul is survived by his wife of 43 years Debbie; daughter Lisa and her husband Steve; daughter Ruth and her husband Josh; and grandchildren Arianna and Elianna. Paul is also survived by his sisters Mary Ann Larsen and her husband Richard, and Joanne Moos; and brother Johnny Hladky.
Paul and Debbie poured so much love into their children. The youngest, Michelle, was mentally handicapped. Paul took her for long walks and was tender with her. Both Paul and Debra would often go without so the girls would have what they needed. There were so many points in Paul's life when an outsider looking in might think a man who fought in Vietnam and witnessed and suffered such tremendous loss there would not be capable of sustaining another hard blow. His dear daughter Michelle passed away at 10 years old. Yes, his family was close, yes, they had challenges and hard times, yes love conquered all. It was perfect in one way; he knew how to love. If only one thing was said about Paul, we could say he was admired by the way he loved and gave with all his heart and that might have been sufficient. Paul fought hard and then chose to be with the Lord on June 10, 2022. Right now, perhaps he's taking a walk with Michelle and seeing all the vibrant colors of heaven. Maybe he will be checking in on us from time to time. He lives on in our hearts for now as joyful memories.
Paulie, we love and miss you very much.
Services and burial will take place in Long Island.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.