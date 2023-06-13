Paul Randolf Dickerson, 86 of Laurel, MS passed away Sunday, June 11, 2023, at his residence in Laurel, MS. He was born Thursday, January 14, 1937, in Pineville, Mississippi.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel at 4593 Indian Springs Road, Laurel, MS. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at 2:00 PM at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel in Laurel, MS. Burial will follow in Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Laurel, Mississippi. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements. 601-649-3342.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Pamela Mann; parents, Neville and Pauline Dickerson; brothers, Frank Dickerson and Charles Dickerson.
Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Patsy "Pat" Rawls Dickerson; son, Phil Dickerson (Marsha); daughters, Paula Walters (Nick), and Patti Stroo; 14-Grandchildren; 9-great grandchild, 4- great-great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Casey Stroo, Jonathan Stroo, Drew Stewart, Reggie Stewart, Nick Walters, Blake Touchstone, and Lane White.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.