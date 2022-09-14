Paul Ray Sumrall Jr., 52, was born Sept. 3, 1970, and he passed in Shady Grove at his home on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022.
A graveside service will be Saturday, Sept. 17, at 11 a.m. at Shady Grove Cemetery in Laurel.Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of the arrangement.
Paul Ray loved his fur babies — he doted on his pit bulls like they were his children. Although he was unafraid to speak his mind, he was a teddy bear with a heart that beat for his family, especially his sisters, his brother and their children. Deeply loved by those around him, he will be missed dearly.
He was preceded in death by the love of his life Darlene Watson-Sumrall; his beloved mother Barbara Nell White-Barnes; adored little sister Karen Denise Knotts; paternal grandparents Lushion and Clara Boyd-Sumrall; maternal grandparents JD and Genive Finley-Barnes; grandparents Monroe and Ethel Knotts; great-grandmother Lula Elma Thompson-Finley; cousins Jerry Wayne Davis, Donnie Sumrall, Scooter Sumrall and Kelly Sumrall; and uncles Mike and Jimmy Barnes, Pat Sumrall, Lincoln Sumrall and Prentiss Sumrall; and aunts Hattie Loper, Ruby Jordon and Rose Mary Davis.
He is survived by his father Paul R. Sumrall Sr.; his little brother Tommy Joe Knotts Jr. and his wife Rodia; his big sister Melissa A. Sumrall and her partner Stan Gregory; his nephews Derk Sumrall and his wife Victoria, Dalton Goddard, Jared Knotts and Nate-Nate; his niece Sydney Knotts; his great-nephew Eli Sumrall; his great-niece Nora Sumrall; aunts Eleanor Lyons, Artie Yocom and Rita Sauicer; uncles Kary “Shorty” Barnes and his wife Johanna, Shelton Sumrall and Leamon Sumrall and his wife Bonnie; and a host of cousins and dear friends.
Pallbearers include James “Peanut” Davis, Ronald Davis, Jake Davis, Dalton Goddard, Jared Knotts, Harlon Ainsworth and Blake Phillips.
An online guestbook may be signed at www. colonialchapellaurel.com.
