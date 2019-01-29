Paul Thaxton Shoemake, 87, of Laurel went to be with the Lord Monday, Jan. 28, 2019 at his residence in Laurel. He was born Friday, June 19, 1931 in Wayne County.
Visitation will be Thursday, Jan. 31, from 11 a.m.to 1 p.m. at the Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel. Funeral services will be Thursday at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Brother Richard Clark will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of the arrangements.
Paul was born in Wayne County on June 19, 1931 to Hilton Hugh and Ethel Shoemake.After graduating from Beat Four High School and attending Jones Junior College, he joined the Navy. He served his country proudly during the Korean War. He grew up hunting and fishing with his brothers and later shared these passions with his sons and grandchildren. He worked 47 years in the oil industry and built many close relationships before retiring.
Each of his grandchildren were very special to him endearingly referring to him as Papaw Paul. He treated his nieces and nephews as though they were his own. He loved and generously touched many. Paul was a social and interactive person as his storytelling buddies at Hardee’s will attest. He was an honorable man who was loved and will be missed by many.
He was preceded in death by parents Hilton Hugh Shoemake and Ethel Shoemake; siblings Grandville Pete Shoemake, Hilton Ike Shoemake, Winford Tidwell, Elouise Jones and Ouida Busby.
Survivors include wife of 64 years Myrtle Jean Shoemake; four sons, Richard Paul Shoemake, Douglas Edward Shoemake (Carla), Michael Gene Shoemake and Mark Phillip Shoemake (Lori); grandchildren Timothy Paul Shoemake (Allison), Melanie Eason (Matthew), Patricia Shoemake, Sandra Giangrosso (Jacob), Samantha Gordon (Robert) and Samuel Hilton Shoemake; great-grandchildren Nathan Gordan, Caleb Gordan, Kalie Gordan, Easton Paul Shoemake, Lily Grace Jackson and Amelia Giangrosso; and sister Annelle Combest.
Pallbearers will be Tommy Tidwell, David Palmer, Larry Shoemake, Sean Shoemake, Big Mike Shoemake and Jay Smith.
Online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.