Paul William Craven Jr. passed away Oct. 2, 2020 in Pensacola, Fla., at the age of 58.
Paul was a native of Laurel. He had a 30-year career with Motion Industries as a power fluid and hydraulic specialist. Paul went on to further his career with Sumitomo as an after-market specialist, where he was presently employed.
Paul enjoyed being outside riding his bike, making people laugh and being an inspiration to others in a godly manner. He loved all people from every walk of life. He was a wonderful husband and enjoyed taking care of his wife.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents Paul and Shirley Craven.
He is survived by his wife and high school sweetheart Gianna Craven; two sisters, Sheryl Craven Stokes (Marshall) of Flowood and Sharon Craven of Laurel; son Ian Craven and wife Kat of Orlando, Fla.; daughter Kathryn Craven of Pensacola; and nephews JP Stokes (Amy) and Will Stokes (Morgan).
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.