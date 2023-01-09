Paul Woodie Whited III passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022 at Carlinville Nursing Home in Carlinville, Ill.
Woodie was born on March 28, 1973, to Paul and Susan Whited of the Rainey Community. He was their only son. Woodie grew up in the Rainey Community and attended South Jones High School and Jones County Junior College. He attended Ole Miss and earned his master's degree at Memphis State as choir director. Mr. Whited taught at several schools in and around Memphis. He belonged to a quartet group, sang opera and was assistant musical director at Germantown Presbyterian Church.
Paul Woodie Whited III was preceeded in death by his wife Dr. Sandra Franks and his father Paul Woodie Whited Jr.
He is survived by his son Johnathan Whited; his mother Susan Whited; his sister Wendy Thrash; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial fund has been set up at Germantown Presbyterian Church, with the memo line: For Jonathan Whited.
Services will be at Germantown Presbyterian Church on Saturday, Jan. 14, at noon. Visitation will be at 11 a.m.
A celebration of life will be Jan. 21 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at his sister’s home in Mississippi.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.