Paula S. Ishee, 88, of Laurel, born July 10, 1932, passed from this life on Jan. 9, 2021 at Merit Health in Jackson.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 15, at Memory Chapel Funeral Home with burial to follow in Sharon Cemetery. Rev. Nelson Crozier will officiate. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. prior to the service.
Ms. Ishee retired after many years in banking from Trustmark Bank in Laurel.
She was a member of First Baptist Church of Sharon.
She was preceded in death by her husband Rudolph Ishee; parents Gerta Belle and Paul Stanley; son Jimmy Cooley; sister Christa Varner; and Durwood Cooley.
Survivors include daughter Paulette Cooley Eddins of Brandon; daughter-in-law Gale Brashier Cooley of Laurel; grandchildren Jamey Cooley (Emily), Stephanie Cooley Robinson (Jamie), Emily Cooley Green (Brad), Kim Eddins Schurb (Shane) and Frank Eddins III (Amber); 10 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be grandsons and great-grandsons.
