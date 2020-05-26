Paulene Pickens, 52, of Taylorsville died Sunday May 24, 2020 at Columbia Health and Rehabilitation center in Columbia. Graveside services will be Saturday at 1 p.m. at Shady Grove M.B. Church in Taylorsville. Brown Mortuary Inc. is in charge of the arrangements.
