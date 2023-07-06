Paulette Vinzant Coker

On July 4, 2023, Paulette “Ms. Polly” Vinzant Coker of Laurel passed away at the age of 80. Ms. Polly was the biological mother to two children. However, many people considered Ms. Polly their surrogate mother.
She was born on June 24, 1943, in Copiah County to the late Woodrow and Helen Vinzant. Ms. Polly grew up in a Christian home and learned how to serve others at a very young age. She moved to Laurel with her husband in 1969. In 1979, she and her husband gave their servant hearts a name. Love in Action Mission was born and has been a beacon of hope to many.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband James “Mr. Buddy” Coker of Laurel; her sister Janie Sue Thornhill of Laurel; and her father-in-law and mother-in-law Ned and Eloise Coker of Laurel.
She is survived by her daughter Stephanie Coker Bynum (Ed) of Laurel; son Bo Coker (Lisa) of Laurel; grandchildren Tyler Craft (Susan) of Raleigh, N.C., Lana Holbrook (David) of Laurel and Cody Coker (Brittany) of Raleigh, Cassidy Coker and Cayden Coker, both of Oak Grove, Ryan Bynum (Anna) of Bay Springs, Hope Jones (Connor) of Fletcher, Okla., and Chase Wildman and Brooke Wildman, both of Laurel; nine great-grandchildren and number 10 due in August. She is also survived by her sister Lavanna Smith (Sonny) and her brother Buddy Vinzant, all of Brookhaven.
A funeral service will be Saturday, July 8, at First Baptist Church of Laurel. Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. in the sanctuary of the church. The service will begin at 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Love in Action Mission (Teen Ministry) by mail at 234 Highway 28 West, Laurel, MS 39443 or direct deposit to Love in Action Mission at Community Bank in Laurel.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.