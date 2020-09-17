Pauline Bufkin King, 90, of Stringer went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020 at Jasper County Nursing Home in Bay Springs after a lengthy illness. She was surrounded with lots of love from her children as she passed from life on Earth. She was born Nov. 3, 1929, to William Paul and Lanie Graham Bufkin in Jasper County, attended Stringer Attendance Center and graduated from Moss School in 1947.
Mrs. King leaves us to join her husband Eras King, the love of her life, who passed this life on June 30, 2011.
She was also preceded in death by her parents William Paul and Lanie Graham Bufkin; brother Howard Bufkin; son James (Jamie) King; and great-grandson Asher King Dickinson.
A graveside service will be at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19, at Edon Cemetery, located at 579 County Road 7 in Stringer. Family and friends are invited to attend.
Mrs. King was a born-again Christian and longtime member of Edon Baptist Church. She was a loving and faithful wife to her husband Eras for 63 years. He returned that love for her throughout their marriage. She dearly loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They have wonderful memories of the love they shared with her. She was a wonderful cook, sharing countless meals, comfort foods and desserts with her family, church family, friends and guests in her home.
She is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Michael and Twyla King and Billy and April King of Stringer; one daughter and son-in-law, Deborah and Jim McCallum of Stringer; daughter-in-law Sandra King of Stringer; 10 grandchildren, Jason McCallum (Jennifer), Ashlea King Maddox (Bob), Shawn McCallum (Hannah), Bufkin King Frazier (Blake), Lindsey King Dickinson (Russell), DeAnne McCallum Parker (Keith), Warren King (Amanda), Hilary King Free (Bill), Amy King Hunt (Ryan) and Andy King (Emily); and 27 great-grandchildren, Caroline Skipper, Jacob Maddox, Bree Boykin, Lanie Parker, Luke McCallum, Matthew McCallum, Dusty King, Bryce Parker, Emily McCallum, Bryce Espinola, Landon McCallum, Will Free, Ellie Frazier, Riley King, Alec Dickinson, Ashlin Free, Blair Hunt, Presley Free, Nolan Frazier, Baker Hunt, Ames Dickinson, Barrett Hunt, Flynn Free, Army Dickinson, Joyanna Free, Adeline Free and Charleigh Claire King.
The unified testimony of the King Family throughout her illness and now in their time of bereavement is that God has been constantly faithful and good, and He will give us peace and comfort always.
Pallbearers will be Jason McCallum, Shawn McCallum, Warren King, Andy King, Russell Dickinson and Keith Parker. Honorary pallbearers will be Blake Frazier, Bill Free, Bob Maddox and Ryan Hunt.
The family thanks Michele Blakeney Boyd for her kind and compassionate care during Mother’s lengthy illness. Also, the family thanks Dr. Keith Lay Jr.; Becky Ulmer, nursing home administrator; Pam Fail, NP; Twanna Clayton, CNA; and the entire staff of Jasper County Nursing Home for the care given while our mother was a resident at the facility.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorials be given to Edon Cemetery, 579 County Road 7, Stringer, MS 39481 or to your favorite charity.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, please wear a face mask and practice social distancing.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
