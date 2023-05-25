Pauline Elizabeth Tisdale, 81, of Laurel passed away Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at her residence in Laurel. She was born Tuesday, June 17, 1941, in Jones County.
Visitation will be Saturday, May 27, from 9-11 a.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home. A graveside service will be at noon at Brown Cemetery in Ovett, with burial to follow. Brother John Reid and Brother Dave Moran will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Pauline was a generous and loving person. She loved her family more than anything in the world and she always helped anyone in need. She loved the Lord and was a member of Pleasant Home Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her father George Wiley Tisdale; mother Elsie Bradley Tisdale; brothers Thomas Tisdale and Elmo Tisdale; and sister Elderess Watson.
Survivors include her daughter Judy Stephens (Lonnie); grandchildren Jacob R. Stephens and Jarrett N. Stephens; brothers Henry Tisdale (Clara), Louis Tisdale (Barbara), Jimmy D. Tisdale (Bernice) and Darrell Tisdale (Maude); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Jacob Stephens, Jarrett Stephens, family and friends.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.