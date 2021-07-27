Pauline Smyly Leonard, 97, of Gulfport passed away on Saturday, July 3, 2021 in Saucier.
She was a native of Laurel until 1979 when she and her mother Pearl Smyly moved to Gulfport to be near her only child, Paula. She enjoyed her life on the Coast and made many new friends, due to her fun, humorous personality.
She was preceded in death by her father William Paul Smyly; mother Pearl E. Smyly; and sister Margaret Elanor Smyly.
Pauline is survived by her daughter Paula Doukas Thornton (Fred) of Gulfport; her sister Ella Ruth Powell; her grandchildren Nicholas Paul Doukas (Ana), Steven Frederick Doukas and Cyndi Doukas O'Mar; her three great-grandchildren; and her five great-great-grandchildren.
She was employed for more than 30 years at Carter-Walgreens Drug Store in Laurel, and was known by many as "Polly."
Pauline loved to sew and go fishing. In her later years, Pauline enjoyed going to the casinos with family and friends. She really loved playing the slots and eating at the casino buffets. Pauline enjoyed a long healthy life and made the most of it.
She will be greatly missed by her family and many friends.
The family thanks Jo Ellen Frazier and dedicated staff (Darrell Smith, Angel Powell, Dee Necaise and Michael Austin) of "Home Away From Home" in Saucier for the wonderful, loving care they gave Pauline during her last three years. The family also thanks Riemann Family Funeral Home for their care and direction in this difficult time.
Interment will be in Hickory Grove Cemetery in Laurel following a private family ceremony.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Humane Society of South Mississippi in Gulfport.
Riemann Family Funeral Home of Gulfport is serving the family.
