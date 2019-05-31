On Thursday, May 16, 2019, Pebble Faye Davis, loving wife and mother of two children, passed away at the age of 88. Pebble was born on Feb. 25, 1931 in Collinsville to Nathan and Ela Faye Daniels.
She graduated from Collinsville High School in 1949 and raised two sons with Billie Rae Miles, her first husband. A daughter, Rose Marie, died in infancy. On Feb. 14, 1980, she was married to Lonnie J. “Jim” Davis Jr. and they shared a wonderful marriage of 39 years.
Pebble was an accomplished musician, with a lifelong passion for music and was lead pianist in most of the churches she attended throughout her adult life, playing for worship services, soloists and holiday performances. Quite the perfectionist, she spent countless hours practicing and preparing to play, and had both a piano and organ at home.
Pebble began following Jesus at a young age, and faith was central to her life. She loved her family and enjoyed being with them whenever possible, and treasured, in particular, time with grandchildren, collecting pictures of them and keeping up with what they were doing as they grew up.
Pebble loved Jim dearly and their life together. It was a great gift and blessing Jim provided in moving with her to Laurel from Florida several years ago to be near her home and brothers in Mississippi. Her sense of humor was infectious and friends and family always got a kick out of hearing Pebble laugh! An excellent cook, she would usually fry some chicken and bake a chocolate pie at the request of grandchildren. It is an incredible joy to know that she is now standing straight and tall in heaven, catching up with old friends and reconnecting with family.
Pebble was preceded in death by her father Nathan Everett Daniels and her mother Ela Faye (Carpenter) Daniels.
She is survived by two sons from her first marriage, Kimrick Daniel Miles (Brenda Ann) of Valencia, Calif., and Jimmie Nathan Miles of St. Croix, Virgin Islands; three grandsons, Grant Kimrick Miles (Tammy Marie) of Camarillo, Calif., David Daniel Miles (Lauren Ann) of Valencia and John Coleman Miles (Ashley Renee) of San Marcos, Calif.; five great-grandchildren, Coleman Joseph Miles, Grace Elizabeth Miles, Connor Daniel Miles, Olivia June Miles and Lani Joy Miles. She is also survived by her second husband Lonnie J. Davis Jr.; stepson Lonnie J. Davis III (Sherrelyn P.) of Conover, N.C.; three grandchildren, Susan Davis Holton (Benjamin) and Rachel Davis of Nashville and Charles Brendon Davis, also of Nashville; one great-grandson, Benjamin Davis Holton. A second stepson, Charles P. Davis, is deceased.
A Celebration of Life will be at First Church of God in Laurel today (Saturday) at 2 p.m. with Brother Duane Parker conducting the service. Interment will be in Hamrick Cemetery in Collinsville.
