Peggy Ann Gipson Jones, 75, of Ellisville went to be with her Heavenly Father on Sept. 15, 2022.
She was a member of Mount Moriah Baptist Church of Ellisville, where she was pianist for many years. Peggy also served as an assistant teacher in the Jones County School System. She enjoyed cooking, singing and spending time with family and friends. She was also a devout Elvis fan who loved anything related to the king of rock ‘n’ roll. Peggy was the matriarch of her family, loving her children, grandchildren and extended family and friends with her whole heart. She was affectionately known in the community as “Nana Peg” to everyone and will never be forgotten.
She was preceded in death by her parents George W. and Minnie Lee Gipson; sister Gladys Lee; and brothers Prentiss, Marvin and Burnice Gipson. She was also preceded by her husband James Harold Jones and daughter Rolunda Jones.
She is survived by her daughter Kim Ewing (Timmy); grandchildren Kaleb Culpepper (Brooke), Jerod Culpepper (Dru), Brock Culpepper, Hannah Blackledge (Tyler) and Andrew Ewing; great-grandchildren Andi Claire Culpepper, River Culpepper and Briar Blackledge; brother James Gipson (Bonnie); special friends Buddy and Shirley Craven; as well as a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Saturday, Sept. 17, from noon until 2 p.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home and burial will be in Mount Moriah Baptist Church cemetery in Ellisville. Brother Ray Matthews will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Jerod Culpepper, Brock Culpepper, Andrew Ewing, Andy Elkins and Paul Golobay.Honorary pallbearer will be Buddy Craven.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
