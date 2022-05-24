Peggy Blackwood Daughtrey Clark Pittman passed from this life to her heavenly home on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at the Brookdale Senior Living Memory Care Community in Hattiesburg. She was a lovely lady who loved her family and friends and took great care of all of us. She was the life of the party and lit up every room she entered.
“Grandmothers are gold, but mine sparkles!” is how she will be remembered by her grandchildren.
She was born in Purvis to Tally and Sybil Posey Blackwood on April 17, 1934. For many years, she wouldn’t admit her age but began to be proud of it once she reached 80.
The youngest of five children, Peggy was preceded in death by sisters Mary Ethel Massey and Catherine Bolick Simmons; brothers Glenn Blackwood and Milton Blackwood; husbands Herbert Daughtrey, Neil Clark Sr. and Thomas L. Pittman Jr.; and sons Jimmy Daughtrey and Paul Daughtrey.
She is survived by sons Michael Daughtrey and his wife Lynn and Gary Daughtrey and his wife Anita; grandchildren Ryan Daughtrey and his wife Abbie, Melanie Daughtrey Sigmon and her husband Scott, Kathy Carollo and her husband Sammy, Jade Daughtrey, Kimberly Daughtrey, Courtney Lewis and her husband Mitchell, Cory Daughtrey and Kayla Daughtrey. She is also survived by a number of great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A service of remembrance will be Friday, May 27, at Main Street Baptist Church of Hattiesburg at 11 a.m. in the fellowship hall with David Grayson and Milfred Valentine officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Pinehaven Funeral Home in Hattiesburg.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.