Peggy Ellen Harville, 83, of Laurel passed away Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023 at her residence in Laurel.
Visitation will be Monday, Feb. 27, 9:30-11 a.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel. A funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. and burial will take place at Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Laurel. Brother Jerry Rowley will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
Peggy Ellen Yelverton Harville was born Nov. 5, 1939, and was adopted by Deavours and Doris Yelverton. She was raised in the Glade Community, graduating in 1958. After the birth of her fourth child, she married her second husband Lewis A. “Teeny” Harville of Eight Mile, Ala., a 56-year marriage that endured until her peaceful passing on Feb. 23, 2023, surrounded by friends and family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her daughter Ellen Elaine Boykin.
After a short period living in south Alabama, Peggy returned to Glade and raised her children Terri Gale Bass (David) of Laurel, Allen Dale (Shellie) of Laurel and Russell Glen (Fred) of San Marcos, Texas; her brother Daniel Yelverton (Cathy) of Melbourne, Fla.; seven grandchildren, Twyla Lawson (Jason), Kimble Coats (Courtney), Jamie McClain, Elizabeth Todd, Spencer Clark (Laura), Anna Boykin and Kamryn Baucum (Nick);16 great-grandchildren; and her brothers-in-law Larry Harville and Alan Harville (Willie), who reside in the Mobile, Ala., area.
Pallbearers will be Russell Clark, Kimble Coats, Spencer Clark, Jason Lawson, Kahne Lawson and Fred Poston, and honorary pallbearer will be Cole Sullivan.
In her 40s, Peggy became curious about her own adoption, leading her to become fairly well known in the Mississippi adoption community for her exhaustive and sometimes unorthodox public records research, leading to several family reunions for people she met through her efforts. She was a skilled home decorator and could redecorate an entire living room for $38. She could not pass a plant nursery, pottery store or garden center without stopping to make “one quick purchase.” Her landscaping skills were unrivaled, and her garden was a perpetual “work in progress.” If she didn’t answer her phone, she was probably pulling weeds or enlarging a bed of annuals. She had many hobbies and, as an avid fan of Crimson Tide football, fall Saturdays would find her glued to the TV for pregame, game and postgame coverage. She enjoyed country music and dancing with her husband, and their couples’ dances were legendary. Fishing was one of her favorite hobbies and she broke several cane poles putting her grandsons to shame with her latest haul at Maynor Creek, but she never got over the one that got away. Peggy had a wicked sense of humor and a legendary wit. Her family recalls many phone calls with her beloved and recently deceased friend Ellen Cooper (Lake McQueeny, Texas), that would dissolve into uncontrolled (in all senses of the word!) fits of laughter. She was helpful in letting you know if you had gained a pound (or three!), but would loudly tell you how good you looked if your outfit ticked all the right boxes. She was one of a kind.
The family thanks her caregivers who she loved dearly, including Marynell Phillips, Les Jensen, Tera Trudeau and Chelsea Hilburn. They were like family to her and her life was enriched by their presence.
