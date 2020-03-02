Peggy Frances Owens-Mansfield, 69, passed away Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 after a long illness at her home in Fort Walton Beach, Fla. Born June 14, 1950 in Soso, she was the daughter of the late Norris Reece Owens and Clara Frances (Clara Jo) Mauldin Owens and sister of the late Brenda Owens Newby.
She is survived by her husband of 19 years The Rev. Doak M. Mansfield; niece CeCe Newby Marks; nephew Chad Newby; aunt Frankie Mauldin Hyde; uncle Larry R. (Dickie) Maudlin; and 19 cousins.
“The Red Cross Lady," she served for 26 years (1985-2011) as executive director of the Pine Belt Red Cross in Laurel, serving Jones, Smith, Wayne and Jasper counties. During her tenure, the chapter responded to hundreds of small disasters such as house fires to several huge ones topped off by Hurricane Katrina.
A special emphasis of hers was the Red Cross Youth Program and the highly successful annual Leadership Training Conference (LTC). She led the Summer LTC for 35 years beginning with her decade of service as youth director for the Pensacola Chapter of the ARC (1975-85). More than 1,200 youth participated over the years. She expanded Red Cross services for the elderly through annual holiday boxes of food. She was involved numerous community efforts and organizations. The Pine Belt Chapter recruited and trained more than 1,000 volunteers under her leadership and no major large national disaster was without a Pine Belt volunteer response, including the Twin Towers of Sept. 11, 2001 in New York City.
She was a graduate of Calhoun Elementary, West Jones High School, Jones College and the University of Southern Mississippi. She was a member of Our Home Universalist Unitarian Church Ellisville.
"Lonesome Pines Bluegrass Park" in the Calhoun Community was the effort of her family. She worked with her father, mother and sister, along with dozens of family and friends to make the semi-annual event a significant celebration that featured such bluegrass greats as Jim and Jessie, Allison Kraus, Osbornes, and Ralph Stanley. Operated for 20 years, the last eight years it was a Pine Belt Chapter ARC fundraiser.
Retiring in 2011 she traveled with her husband serving Unitarian Universalist Churches in Clinton, N.C., Tampa, Fla., Pasco, Wash., and Valparaiso, Fla.
A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at the West Jones High School Fine Arts Center. Charitable donations in her name are suggested rather than flowers: St. Jude Hospital (Memphis), Glory House Food Project (Laurel), Jones College Community Service Scholarship Fund (Ellisville) and Animal Rescue League (Laurel).
She designated her body donated to medical research.
