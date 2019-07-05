Peggy Huddleston Black of Newport, Tenn., formerly of Taylorsville, passed away at her home in Newport on July 4, 2019.
Visitation will be from 10:00-11:30 a.m. on Monday, July 8, at First Baptist Church of Taylorsville. Following the visitation there will be graveside services for her at Fellowship Cemetery in Taylorsville.
She was preceded in death by her husband Bob (Chief) Black; parents Hayden and Zella Huddleston; brother and sister-in-law Howard and Rita Huddleston; brother-in-law Robert Smith; and sons-in-law Glen Speir and Ronnie Boykin.
Survivors include her two daughters, Janice Speir Clark and husband Jerry and Ellen Boykin Mallicoat and her husband Tony; her son Robert (Robbie) Black; sister Glynda Smith; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
She was secretary at Smith County School System at Taylorsville Elementary until she retired. She is a member of First Baptist Church of Taylorsville. After moving to Newport, she attended Providence Baptist Church.
Memory Chapel is in charge of the services. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
