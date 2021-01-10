Peggy Jean Hill, 81, of Laurel passed away peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 at home surrounded by her family. She was born April 9, 1939 in Meridian.
She was a loving member of Magnolia Baptist Church. Mrs. Hill was retired from Laurel School District. After retirement, she enjoyed spending time with her family, playing golf and worshiping the Lord.
She was preceded in death by her father Joe Dillard; mother Lottie Dillard; brother Frank Null; and grandson Bryan Gardner.
Peggy is survived by her husband of 39 years James "JB" Hill; sister Ernestine Gentry of Albany, Ga.; sons Jeff Reynolds of Laurel and Richard Reynolds (Kim) of Gulfport; daughter Kathy Gardner (Randy) of Laurel; stepsons Rickey Hill (Pam) of Ellisville and Kerry Hill (Terri) of Laurel; grandchildren Amy Pitts (Brenden), Sean Reynolds (Jennifer), Lindsey Reynolds, Bradley Reynolds, Kole Hill (Peyton), Karlee Hill, Klay Hill, Chad Hill (Lauren), Chase Hill, Shay Hill and Sydnie Hill; and great-grandchildren Erika Johnson, Aiden Reynolds, Ashlan Jones, Abby Jones, Tatum Hill and Berlin Hill.
Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. with a chapel service to follow at 2 at Memory Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel on Tuesday, Jan. 12. Burial will follow in Sunset Gardens in Laurel. Jay Cook and Billy Dowdy will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Sean Reynolds, Bradley Reynolds, Rickey Hill, Kerry Hill, Kole Hill and Klay Hill.
The family requests that honoraria be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
