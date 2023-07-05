A funeral service for Peggy Joann Schwan Mayfield, 90, of Laurel will be Saturday, July 8, at 11 a.m. at Memory Chapel Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at Hickory Grove Cemetery. The visitation will be at Memory Chapel on Saturday at 9 a.m. for the family and 9:30 a.m. for members of the public.
On Tuesday, June 27, 2023, Peggy Joann Schwan Mayfield passed away at home with her son George and daughter-in-law Andrea at her side.
She was born June 7,1933, in Laurel. Peggy married her one love George Udell Mayfield Jr. on Dec. 25, 1951. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree from LSU in New Orleans. Peggy was a chemist at Masonite and a lifelong science educator and club sponsor at Andrew Jackson High School in Chalmette, La., until retirement.
Peggy led a life of service, and her leadership was recognized. As committee chairman for Volunteers of America Ladies’ Auxiliary, she led numerous initiatives providing services to those in need. As Lake Vista Garden Club president, Peggy’s leadership and civic contributions were recognized by the New Orleans City Park Board of Commissioners, YWCA Home for the Elderly, Home School for Girls, and Alton Ochsner Medical Foundation. Peggy was recognized as Woman of the Year for multiple years for her leadership and service in Louisiana.
A talented artist, Peggy’s designs and artistic works earned her multiple awards. She was an active member of the Red Hat Society, an international organization focused on engaging older women in society and shaping the way modern women are viewed and valued in today’s culture. Peggy enjoyed her time after retirement traveling the country with her husband George and friends as a member of the Central Alabama Travelers Association.
Survivors include her son George Udell Mayfield III (Dr. Andrea) of Livingston, Ala.; three grandchildren, Alex Mayfield (Addie), Michael Mayfield (Lizzie) and Kelly Russell (John); six great-grandchildren; and sister Billie Ruth Schwan Hinton.
She was preceded in death by her parents W.G Schwan and Nellie Rogers Schwan; and husband George Udell Mayfield, Jr.
Pallbearers will be Michael Mayfield, Alex Mayfield, John Russell, Donald Rogers and Craig Winship.
