'Those we love don't go away. They walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near. Still loved, still missed, and very dear."
Peggy Marlene Fritts lived a long fulfilling life as a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.
She was preceded in death by her parents Lila Mae Lee Dawson and Woodrow Green; and her husband Larry Fritts.
Mrs. Fritts is survived by her two brothers, Billy Green and Jimmy Green; her two daughters, Joy Cox and Deana Collier; her two sons, Ricky Mauk and Randy Mauk; as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Peggy was blessed with a free spirit and a highly artistic soul. She enjoyed sewing countless quilts, continuously improving her landscape and exploring new places in which she had never seen.
In keeping her nature, funeral services are private and for immediate family only. However, thoughts and prayers from all are welcomed.
