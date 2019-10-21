Peggy P. Stephenson of Heidelberg passed away on Oct. 18, 2019 at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg at the age of 92. She was born in Jasper County on June 5, 1927.
Prior to retirement, Mrs. Stephenson worked as the bookkeeper at Stephenson Service Station. She was a member of Philadelphia Methodist Church for many years.
She was preceded in death by her husband Harry E. Stephenson; father Otho Lee Pittman; mother Ethel Culpepper Pittman; sisters Lolene Pittman Cook, Bernice Pittman Parker, Eron Pittman Thigpen and Ann Dovis Pittman Moss; and brothers Lawrence Pittman, Elon (Bill) Pittman and Otho Lee Pittman.
Family left to treasure her memory are two sons, Donald E. Stephenson (Carolyn) of Laurel and Terry Stephenson (Mitzi) of Heidelberg; daughter Brenda Barton (Jerry) of Stonewall; sister-in-law Jane Stephenson of Heidelberg; eight grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Services were Sunday, Oct. 20, at Philadelphia Methodist Church. Interment was in Philadelphia Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Chris Stephenson, Greg Stephenson, Haden Stephenson, Casey Tolbert, Brayden Stephenson and Lyle Keenan. Honorary pallbearer will be Jamie Keenan.
