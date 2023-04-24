Peggy Sue Walker, 89, of Heidelberg passed away Saturday, April 22, 2023 in Laurel. Peggy Walker was born Feb. 23, 1934, in Heidelberg to George Robert and Myrtis Satcher.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 59 years and the love of her life Karl Edward Walker.
She is survived by her son Robert Walker and his wife Helen; her three brothers, James (Caldonia), John (April) and Douglas; two step-grandchildren; six step-great-grandchildren; and a plethora of nieces and nephews. She fiercely loved her family, friends and Dr Pepper.
Peggy married Karl in 1951 and served faithfully as his wife as he served the country in a military career, then as scout master in her home community of Heidelberg. In early 2020, she moved to Summerland Manor in Bay Springs, where she enjoyed being part of that community that she considered home.
Most of all, Peggy loved Jesus. She was a lifelong Presbyterian and a faithful and beloved member of the Heidelberg Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed Bible study and stoutly defended the faith.
Visitation will Tuesday, April 25, from 5-7 p.m. at Heidelberg Presbyterian Church. A funeral service will be Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.at the church with a graveside service following at McFarland Presbyterian Church cemetery. Pallbearers will be Randy Dart, JT Everette, Doug Satcher, Josh Satcher, Keith Satcher, Kevin Satcher and DJ Todd.
Her family extends special thanks to the ICU staff at South Central Regional Medical Center for such wonderful and compassionate care her last week, especially Alicia, Alisia and Collin.
