Peggye Walters, 82, of Laurel died peacefully at home on Dec. 23, 2018.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Journey Church with visitation beginning at 9 a.m. Interment will follow at Hickory Grove Cemetery.
She was lifelong United Methodist Church member and she loved her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years Raymond Walters; parents, Curtis and Grace Walker Rogers; and son and daughter-in-law Jeff and Lynn Walters.
She is survived by two sons, Chris Walters of Sylvarena and Eric Walters (Lydia) of Laurel; brother Joe Rogers of Sylvarena; sister Mary Martin (Robert Wayne) of White Oak; and three grandchildren, Bryan Walters (Laken), Grace Walters and Sydney Walters.
Pallbearers will be George Brown, Craig Rogers, Stanley Rogers, Jay Dennis, Jay Cocarro and Bert Wright. Honorary pallbearers will be Bobby Rogers, Wesley Rogers and Josh Hammons.
