Penelope Marie Johnson

Penelope “Penny” Marie Johnson, 80, of Elgin, Texas, passed away Monday, Feb. 13, 2023 in Austin after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. She was born in Philadelphia, Pa., on Saturday, Jan. 23, 1943, to Dean Beatty Thatcher and Beatrice Marie Stiles Thatcher sharing a home with four sisters and three brothers, Elaine, Ruthie, Janey, Gini, Bob, Richard and Dean.
She attended high school in Laurel and later married Darrell Jones Johnson of Laurel on May 18, 1963, in Grove Hill, Ala. They had 3 children: Blane, Scott, and Donna. She spent most of her time being a homemaker, doing crafts, reading, writing poetry and going to church. Later in life, she obtained an Associate’s of Applied Science in 2001 from Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. In 2003, she received a Bachelor of Social Work from the University of Southern Mississippi.
At Penny’s request, she wanted no services but instead, ask that friends and loved ones donate to an Alzheimer’s Association at, alz.org. Arrangements and care entrusted to Elgin Funeral Home.
