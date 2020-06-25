Perry Lamar Johnson Sr., 66, of Laurel died Thursday at his residence. He was born Tuesday, Dec. 15, 1953 in Ovett.
Visitation will be Saturday, June 27, from 4-7 p.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel, which is in charge of the arrangements.
Perry was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved to take his children and grandchildren fishing every chance he got.
He was preceded in death by his father A.J Johnson; mother Mary Ann Dickerson; and sister Lana Johnson Donald.
Survivors include his wife of 49 years Linda B. Johnson; his children "Jody" Perry L. Johnson Jr. (Kelsey) and Kristy Johnson Ezell (Chris); his grandchildren Roland Ezell (Amy), Jared Ezell, Jay Johnson (Christy), Will Johnson and Nic Johnson; and great-grandchildren Levi, Kash, Rebel, Bear, and Sam.
