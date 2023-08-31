Philip Merrill Ray, 76, of Laurel, born Feb. 13, 1947, passed away Aug. 29, 2023 at his home in the Shady Grove Community. He graduated from Provine High School in Jackson in May 1965. He attended Southeastern Baptist College in Laurel for one semester, where he met his wife Becky Harper. They were married in December 1965 and would have celebrated 58 years together this December.
In April 1966, he joined the U.S. Air Force. His early career was spent repairing the radar navigation systems for the B-52 Bomber. In 1970, he began college at Oklahoma State University and, in 1972, earned his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering. As a commissioned officer he began flying in the B-52 as a radar navigator.
After his years in the air, Philip attended the Air Force Institute of Technology, where he earned his master’s degree in civil engineering. He spent the next four years using that degree, traveling to air force bases around the world and working in fire protection. The Air Force then decided that he should start flying again, and the next five years were spent in the belly of the B-52.
When his flying days were behind him, he transferred to “The Mighty Eighth” Air Force Headquarters at Barksdale AFB in Shreveport, La. He attained his final rank of lieutenant colonel and served as a special adviser for B-52 flights during Operation Desert Storm. After 27½ years of distinguished service, during which he earned numerous service medals and commendations, he retired in September 1993. Thus began Philip and Becky’s civilian career.
Never one to be idle for long, he decided a career helping others as a teacher would be a good fit. He attended Florida State University and obtained a specialist’s degree in education. He and Becky then moved to Laurel, where he taught math at Northeast Jones High School before transitioning to college as the Civil Engineering Technology instructor at Jones County Junior College. After 16 years in the teaching profession, he retired from working.
While in Laurel, he was ordained as a deacon at First Baptist Church of Shady Grove. He served the church as the treasurer and as the church cemetery manager.
He was preceded in death by his father Merrill Franklin Ray and mother Dorothy Joyce Nottle Ray.
He is survived by his wife Becky Ray; sons Philip T. Ray (Melissa) and Michael Ray (Summer); grandchildren Elisha Ray, Karly Webb (Hayden) and Connor Ray; great-grandson Hudson Webb; sisters Gloria Blakeney and Carol Wooley; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be conducted by Brother Sidney Davis and Brother Chris Sledge at the First Baptist Church of Shady Grove on Saturday, Sept. 2. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m., with the service at 2 p.m. Internment will be in the church cemetery. Pallbearers will be Philip T. Ray, Michael Ray, Connor Ray, Mike Dykes, Jonathan Blakeney and Ron Hilbun.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
