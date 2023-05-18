Philip Samuel Allan, 49, of Magee passed away from his earthly home to his heavenly home on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg. He was born on Thursday, Jan. 24, 1974, in Hattiesburg.
Philip was a member of Corinth Baptist Church in Magee. He was a loving husband, father, son, brother, nephew and friend.
He was a graduate of Forrest County AHS in Brooklyn. He then attended Jones County Junior College, where he obtained Associate of Arts degree and then began his career as a public servant as a National Registered EMT. He obtained his 1001 Based Firefighter training through the Mississippi State Fire Academy, as well as many other certifications.
He has served as an EMT/fireman for Magee Volunteer Fire Department, and various other fire departments in Covington and Smith Counties. He committed his life as a public servant helping anyone at any given time. He has worked for more than 25 years as a police dispatcher for various sheriff and police departments in Simpson, Covington, Smith and Rankin counties. He will be greatly missed by all of his loving family and his fireman brothers.
Visitation will be Friday, May 19, from 4-9 p.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Magee, and on Saturday 10 a.m. until noon at Corinth Baptist Church in Magee.
A funeral service will be Saturday at noon at the church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Brother Jay Wesbrooks, Matt Harrison, Brother Jason Westmoreland and Brother Andy Gipson will officiate. Special music will be provided by Mrs. Callie Allen and Mr. Jamie May. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Magee is in charge of arrangements.
He was preceded in death by his son Jacob Samuel Allan; mother Linda Herrin Allan; father-in-law George Robinson; and mother-in-law May Hubbard McNeese.
Survivors include his loving wife of 25 years Jean Robinson Allan of Magee; son Michael Allan of Magee; daughter Jessica Allan of Magee; father Gilbert Allan of De Kalb; sister Sonya Sumrall (Ronny) of Laurel; uncle Sam Herrin (Jo Deb) of Petal; sisters-in-law Christy Barr (Brad) of Mendenhall and Caroline Robinson of Magee; and a host of other family members and friends.
Pallbearers will be Bryce Andrus, Tony Puckett, Buddy Brown, Justin Winningham, Trevor Maddox, Charlie Valadie, Brad Brown and Mark Nowell.
Honorary pallbearers will be Magee Volunteer Fire Department, Magee Police Department, Simpson County Sheriff’s Office, Covington County Sheriff’s Office, Covington County Fire Services, Covington County School District and Covington County Hospital Ambulance Service.
