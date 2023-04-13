Philip W. “Mr. Phil” Lormand, 82, of Sharon died Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson surrounded by his family. He was born Nov. 13, 1940, in Lafayette, La.
Phil had a love for fishing and hunting, especially with his hunting buddies in Crockett, Texas. Phil spent 30 years in the oilfield. He retired as a truck driver for Laurel Machine and Foundry after 21 years at age 80 in 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents Amelina and Mena Mae Lormand of Kinder, La.; brother Bene Lormand of Lake Charles, La.; and mother-in-law Valerie Grice of Laurel, who all loved him dearly.
He is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 40 years Diane Chaney Lormand; son Ronnie Lormand of Baton Rouge; daughters Sissy Paul of Patterson, La., and Debbie Green of Pinehill, Ala.; sister Marlene Hamm of Conroe, Texas; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and a host of nephews and nieces.
Pallbearers will be Tanner Lormand, Austin Reeves, Michael Thornton, Eric Ishee, Kenny Graves, Matt McCarty and Shanon Pressley. Honorary pallbearers will be Jackie Watts, Chris Watts, Stan Herrington, Paul Clyburn and Alan Hodge.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday, April 14, at Memory Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel. A funeral service will be Saturday at 3 p.m. at Memory Chapel with burial at Sharon Cemetery. Brother Chris Floyd officiating.
If you ever met Phil, you would always remember him for his love of family and friends and his Cajun tales. He would liven up a room. He will be missed.
