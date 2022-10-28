A service will be Saturday, Oct. 29, at 2 p.m. at Jones and Son Funeral Home for Mr. Phillip Dwaine Tucker, 48, of Laurel who died on Oct. 26, 2022. Brother Jason Capers and Brother Colon Rowell officiating with burial in Mount Olive Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Myron Crocker, David Ellzey, Jimmy McLain, Dexter Landrum, Jason Creel and Kylan Collier.
Phill was preceded in death by his grandparents Denson and Lanelle Wade, and Ray and Virginia Tucker.
He is survived by his mother Glenda Mills of Ovett; brother Glenn (Teresa) Mills of Vossburg; father Phillip Tucker of Ovett; sisters Reagan (Holt) Gammel of Oak Grove and Rachel Tucker of North Port, Ala.; nephew Cason Tucker; niece Patience Fowler; and great-niece Ophelia Reign Fowler.
Phill was a member of Pecan Grove Baptist Church. He worked construction for many years prior to becoming disabled. He was a true friend to everyone and would do anything to help anyone.
