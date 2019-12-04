Phillip Howard Perdue, 66, of Laurel died Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019 at Magnolia Gardens in Ellisville. He was born Thursday, Oct. 1, 1953 in Laurel.
Graveside services will be Friday, Dec. 6, at 3 p.m. at Sharon Cemetery and the burial will follow in Sharon Cemetery. Brother Matt Olson will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of the arrangements.
Howard will be fondly remembered as the guy briskly walking down the road with his headphones on, waving at people passing by. He will also be remembered as chief cook and bottle washer at Tammy’s Chic-N-Take in the North Laurel Shopping Center for 34 years. Howard loved his savior Jesus Christ and was a member of First Baptist Church of Sharon. Howard was a kind person and would give you the shirt off his back.
He was preceded in death by his parents Elward and Vondell Perdue; and brother Gregg Perdue.
Survivors include his daughter Crystal Perdue Sims; grandson Mason Sims; great-granddaughter Evelyn Rose Sims; sisters Marda Tullos (Terry) and Tammy Wells; nephews Brian Perdue (Kelly) and Zach Williams (Jennifer); and a host of cousins, aunts and uncles.
