Phillip Judson Mitchell, 78, of Ellisville passed away Thursday, Aug 26, 2021 at South Central Regional Medical Center. He was born Jan, 14, 1943, to Judson and Irene Mitchell.
He graduated from George S. Gardiner High School in 1962. After serving in the US Army, he graduated from Jones Junior College in 1969. Immediately after graduation he began working at Howard Industries as one of their first employees. He continued to work in various positions at Howard Industries for 47 years. He made many friends throughout the years at Howard Industries.
He was preceded in death by his parents Judson and Irene Mitchell; and sister Mary Thornton.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years Ola Beech Mitchell; two daughters, Stacy (Skeet) Fall of Ellisville and Dana (Brian) Phillips of Ellisville; six grandchildren, Kristy Fall, Kimberly Fall, Tyler Fall, Haley (Christian) Hagan, Nash Phillips and Kade Phillips; three great-grandchildren, Branson Fall, Brayden Bryant and Landry Fall; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Sunday, Aug. 29, from noon to 2 p.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home with a graveside service at 2:30 p.m. at Friendship Baptist Church in the Johnson Community. Rev. David Hagan will officiate the service.
Ellisville Funeral Home will be in charge of the arrangements.
An online guestbook may be signed at ellisvillefuneralhomes.com.
