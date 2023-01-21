It is with profound sadness that the family of Phillip Wayne Graham announces his passing on Jan. 18, 2023 at the age of 56.
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 28 years Laura Pressly Graham; his daughter Alyssa Graham; father Ernest Graham (Ernestine); brother Perry Graham; stepsister Ralna Wade (Craig); stepbrother Nyles Branch (Marsha); mother-in-law Linda Pressly; brother-in-law Jason Pressly; and nieces and nephews Virginia Pressly, William Wade, Sophia Wade, John Wade and Macey Branch.
He was preceeded in death by his mother Virginia Williamson Graham and his father-in-law Deacon Larry Pressly.
Phil was born in Hattiesburg on March 3, 1966. As a young man, Phil was raised to possess all the characteristics of a dedicated, hard-working and caring young man. Those traits brought forward from family tradition became the foundation for a 28-year marriage full of love, laughter, tears, excitement and joy.
Throughout Phil’s life, he led by example through his stoic demeanor. Phil worked as CT technologist at South Central Regional Medical Center for 28 years and previously at Magee hospital for more than 10 years. He was a hard-working employee that loved his job, his coworkers and his patients.
A visitation and memorial service will be at Memory Chapel on Saturday, Jan. 21. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. with a service immediately following.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Mississippi Organ Recovery Agency at www.msora.org/get-involved/giving/.
The family sends a special thank you to the South Central Regional Medical Center staff for their care and compassion.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.