Phoenix Serenity Morris, daughter of Ryan and Bree Morris, was born June 5, 2017. Our precious “Little Bear” gained her angel wings on Monday, March 7, 2022.
Phoenix brought joy, light and love to all who knew her. She never let a day go by without letting you know just how much she loved you. She loved all things bright and sparkly and would NEVER turn down a fancy pair of high heels. If Phoenix had a new pair of shoes, everyone was going to know about it.
Our Phoenix may have only been the sweet age of 4, but to her little brother Sawyer, “Sissy” hung the moon and the stars. With her big, soft brown eyes, bouncing, brown ringlet curls and just her overall love of life, she lit up every room she entered. Our family will forever feel the absence of her sweet and precious soul.
She was preceded in death by her great-grandmother Carolyn Davis.
The memory of Phoenix will forever be remembered and cherished by her parents Ryan and Bree; brothers Sawyer Morris and Jordan Johnson; sisters Candace and Madison White; grandparents Lisa Morris, Darol Morris and Robert Florio; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Phoenix’s final act of love was the gift of life through organ donation.
Visitation will be at Memory Chapel of Laurel from 5-8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 15. The funeral service will be at Ignite Church in Laurel at 10 a.m. on Wednesday. Interment will follow in the family cemetery, located at 36 Clark Cemetery Road.
