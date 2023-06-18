Phronia Geraldine "Jerry" Wells, 84 of Laurel, passed away peacefully at her home on June 15, 2023.
Jerry Carter Wells was born May 7, 1939 to Curtis and Azalean Carter. She was preceded in death by her parents and four brothers.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Harry Wells; daughters Lesia Wells, Kathy Walters (Steve) and grandchildren: Melanie Holifield (Jared), Brandee Snowden (Mark), Curtis Walters (Mary Grace), Jared Walters (Laura), Shane Walters (Brianna); and 15 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at Antioch Methodist Church at 9:30 a.m., service at 11:00 a.m. with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Bro. Glenn Freeman and Bro. Larry Sappington will officiate.
To view and sign the online guestbook, visit: www.memorychapellaurel.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.