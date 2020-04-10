Phyllis Ann Walters, 81, of Ellisville died Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel. She was born Tuesday, Jan. 10, 1939 in Oklahoma.
A private graveside service will be at Mount Moriah Baptist Church Cemetery in Ellisville with burial to follow. Brother Glenn McElhenny will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Phyllis was married to Joe E. Walters Sr. for 63 years up until his passing in 2019. They made Jones County their home and raised their children here. Ms. Phillis and Papa Joe, as they were known, had lots of people who loved them for their giving hearts, always willing to help others in time of need. She loved her family, friends and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years Joe E. Walters Sr. and mother Dorthy Brokaw.
Survivors include her children Judy Lynn Walters, Joe Walters Jr. (Bonnie) and Jimmy Dale Walters; grandchildren Joe Edward Walters III (Sheryl), Joshua Raymond Thomas Walters (Melinda), Christopher Walters (Cherie), Kristin Walters, Angelina Walters, Julianne Stansfield, Jessica Stansfield, Jodie Burnett and Jeanine Wear; and seven great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Joey Walters, Joshua Walters, Joe Walters III, Joe Walters Jr., Christopher Walters, James Walters and Zack Walters.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
