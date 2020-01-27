Phyllis E. Cheek passed away on Jan. 25, 2020 in Carriere. She was 90 years of age. She retired from BellSouth and was a member of Kingston Assembly of God Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents Clarence E. Cheek and Lottie Brewer Cheek.
She is survived by one brother, Clarence B. “Sonny” Cheek (Voncile); one nephew, Michael E. Cheek; special friend Delta Cantrell; one niece, Dr. Stacy R. Williams (Jon); great-nephews Zachary Cheek, Noah Williams and Joseph Williams; and great-nieces Madison Cheek, Emma Williams, Olivia Williams and Isbelle Williams.
Visitation will be from 9-10:30 a.m. at Memory Chapel Funeral Home on Tuesday, Jan. 28. The graveside service will be at 11 a.m. at Hickory Grove Cemetery with Rev. Glenn McElhenny officiating.
