Phyllis Marie Rush Ellzey, 98, of Soso went to her heavenly home Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. She was born Dec. 24, 1924, to Myron and Selma Rush in Elliott, Iowa.
She graduated from Griswold High School in Griswold, Iowa, in 1942. She taught there for one year. She married James Oliver Ellzey on Nov. 6, 1944. They worked construction for many years, traveling over much of the United States. They then returned to Jones County, where they farmed and raised cattle. Phyllis worked for many years for Sears in the service and repair department in Laurel. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Soso. She was also a member of the Eastern Star in Soso.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years James Oliver Ellzey; and parents Myron and Selma Rush.
She is survived by a host of cousins in Iowa and nieces and nephews scattered across the United States.
Pallbearers will be Tommy Miller, David Miller, James Hall, Greg Hill, Larry Gandy and Milton Gandy.
Visitation will be Thursday, Jan. 26, from 10-11 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Soso with the service to follow at 11 a.m. Brother Jim Taylor and Brother P. J. Weeks will officiate. Interment will be in Big Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Ellzey requested memorial donations be made to First Baptist Church of Soso.
